LTO to offer online driver’s license renewal for OFWs

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and other Filipinos abroad will soon be able to renew their driver’s licenses online, the Land Transportation Office (lto) said Friday.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II said the agency is working to fully implement the online renewal system this year to comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to digitalize government services.

“We hope to fully implement this within this year,” Mendoza said. “Once fully implemented, this is indeed a big help to all our clients, especially OFWs, because they do not have to go to our offices or wait for their return to the Philippines to renew their driver’s license.”

The LTO is collaborating with the Department of Migrant Workers to roll out the program, Mendoza said.

The agency will launch the online renewal system in Taiwan in September and plans to expand it to the Middle East, Europe, the United States, and other countries with large Filipino populations.

He said once fully operational in countries worldwide, Filipinos abroad would be well served as LTO licenses are recognized globally.

The LTO has faced challenges through the years like the motor license plate and plastic driver’s license backlogs. It also has had issues with its digital service provider.