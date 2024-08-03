Local exec, aide killed in ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The Bangsamoro Grand Coalition (BGC) condemned the killing of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur Vice Mayor Roldan Benito and a companion while wounding two others, including Benito’s 11-year-old son, in what many fear may be the start of the violence ahead of the elections next year.

Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) Acting Director P/Brig. Gen. Prexy D. Tanggawohn said armed men ambushed the service truck of Benito at about 5 pm on Thursday.

Benito’s vehicle was traversing the mountainous area of Sitio Linao in Barangay Pandan, South Upi when they were attacked.

Aside from Benito, the other fatality was Weng Marcos, who also died on the spot.

The wounded were identified as Barangay Chairperson of Pandan Analyn Benito, the vice mayor’s wife, and Joseph Mutia, their 11-year-old son. Another son, Kian Percy Benito, was unhurt.

Authorities immediately launched a manhunt for the suspects.

The police in tandem with the 57th Infantry Battalion immediately conducted a clearing and hot pursuit operation against the suspects in the ambush.

The BGC called on the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The people who perpetrated these killings and attempted to kill a child are pure evil. They should not be granted any immunity for these unconscionable and indefensible acts of violence,” Tan said.