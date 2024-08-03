Kristine and Oyo are the newest faces for ‘family care’

For more than two decades, skincare brand Silka has showered many Filipinas with its signature care, helping women maintain healthier skin and bring out their natural beauty.

But in their first endorsement as a couple of a personal care brand, celebrity couple Kristine Hermosa-Sotto and Oyo Sotto emphasize SIlka’s role in skincare and strengthening the bonds within families.

“Our newest ambassadors mirror the parents who give the best care to themselves, allowing them to offer the best care to their families. Through this partnership, our Alaga will be passed on,” Jane Co, vice president for Marketing of Cosmetique Asia Corporation, highlights.

Silka’s newest campaign goes above and beyond to guarantee that everyone enjoys the “alaga at gandang Silka” experience, serving everyone from women practicing self-care to all members of every FIlipino family.

“With this new campaign, we position Silka Papaya Soap as the Alaga we bring home to our families. Deserve nila ang top and best alaga, kaya deserve nila ang Silka,” Apple de Belen, marketing manager of Silka, emphasizes the brand’s commitment to providing the best care.

“Well, it is important to take care of yourself, talaga (really). Kailangan alaga mo ang sarili mo (You need to take care of yourself) so you can take care of things, people — like your family around you. And Silka is one of the things that we keep using because ramdam namin ang alaga niya (we can feel the care it gives us),” Hermosa says.