KALINISAN program boosts Malabon cleanup efforts

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), together with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), led the “Kalinga At Inisyatiba Para Sa Malinis Na Bayan” (KALINISAN) program in Malabon City on 2 August, 2024, following the impact of Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon or Habagat.

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said that the program focuses on cleanup operations to create a healthy and safe environment and foster community participation through the spirit of bayanihan.

"Garbage is a big contributor to flooding. The trash we throw away comes back to us. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., through this program, wants to teach the public about proper waste disposal, particularly segregation," Abalos said during a ceremony at the Tinajeros barangay hall.

He also encouraged communities to work with the government to preserve and clean up the environment through discipline and proper garbage disposal.

"The program's objective is not only to clean the surroundings but also to instill this mindset in everyone. I hope having a clean environment will be our goal," Abalos said.

MMDA Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes emphasized that repairing the Malabon-Navotas River navigational gate is a priority. He assured that the repair, coordinated with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), is progressing according to the agreed timeline.

"The repair of the navigational gate is complicated, so we have to be very careful. In coordination with the DPWH, we are working on the repairs based on the agreed timeline. Rest assured we will hasten the repair," Artes said.

Artes also noted that cleanup operations are underway throughout Metro Manila, with 870 tons of garbage collected from 24-31 July.

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval expressed her gratitude to the DILG for implementing the KALINISAN program and to all participants who contributed to the cleanup efforts, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment for residents.

The cleanup drive involved personnel from DILG, MMDA, DPWH, BFP, BJMP, local barangays, and the community, and included activities such as cleaning, drainage dredging, tree removal, garbage hauling, and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.