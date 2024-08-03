Jeon Somi drops single with Park Seo Joon

Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi has released a music video for her new single, “Ice Cream,” featuring a cameo from Park Seo-joon.

“Ice Cream” marks Jeon Somi’s first solo release in nearly a year, following her 2023 mini-album Game Plan, which included the single “Fast Forward.” Before that, she released her debut studio album XOXO in October 2021.

In the music video for “Ice Cream,” Somi plays the owner of an ice cream truck, driving around town to bring joy during a sweltering summer. She is later joined by “Mr. Ice Cream,” played by Gyeongseong Creature star Park Seo-joon, who assists her in promoting her new store with posters and commercials.

Tracks like “DUMB DUMB,” “What You Waiting For,” “BIRTHDAY,” “XOXO” and “Anymore” have all contributed to Somi’s successful solo career. Now, fans are eager to see if “Ice Cream” will continue her high standards of success.

Earlier, there was some controversy over the title of her new song, which shares its name with Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s 2020 collaboration. Some accused Somi of copying the K-pop ensemble. However, with Somi’s “Ice Cream” sounding nothing like the quartet’s track, the debate has been settled.