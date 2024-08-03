JC's 10th anniversary: a global celebration at Good Life Summit in Singapore

In a stunning display of growth and innovation, JC marked its 10th anniversary with the inaugural Good Life Summit held on 27 July 27 2024, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This milestone event attracted an impressive roster of international wholesalers, celebrity guests, and industry leaders. Hosted by the dynamic Gretchen Ho and MJ Lastimosa, the summit spotlighted JC’s remarkable journey from its modest beginnings to becoming a global leader in health and wellness.

Attendees from Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, New Zealand, UAE, Ireland, UK, Canada, Italy, Qatar, and the Philippines gathered to celebrate their collective achievements and got a glimpse into JC's future plans. A highlight was the surprise appearance of Filipino actor Dingdong Dantes, JC's new brand ambassador. The summit also honored top performers in categories like Best Team, Million Dollar Circle, and the Top 10 Performers for 2023.

From its humble start with Siomai King, JC has evolved significantly, now offering a wide range of health, beauty, and wellness products that resonate with consumers worldwide. The company’s resilience during the pandemic demonstrated its adaptability and commitment, as it embraced online selling and dropshipping to support its extensive network of over 20,000 wholesalers globally.

In its commitment in providing customers with the best health, beauty, and wellness products, JC has gathered numerous recognition and awards from different award giving bodies and has been featured in different lifestyle and wellness magazines, including business and society.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Vice President Carlito Macadangdang expressed gratitude for the unwavering support from partners and team members, promising continued dedication and excellence. President Jonathan So echoed these sentiments, encouraging attendees to keep pursuing their dreams with the assurance of JC's backing.

With a vision rooted in providing top-quality products and fostering wellness, JC remains committed to enhancing lives and expanding its global reach. The summit also included showcases of new products, training sessions, and opportunities for networking, reinforcing JC’s role as a leader in the health and wellness industry.

JC President Jonathan So, in his speech, shared words of inspiration to the attendees and assurance of support from the JC leadership. "You are not just an ordinary leader, you are a strong leader, you are unstoppable. The moment na andito ka [in JC], you are relentless... Keep chasing your dreams, because we got your back," he said.

Be a part of JC’s decade-long entrepreneurial legacy and visit the official website to know more.