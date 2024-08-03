IP group cancels Benguet legislator’s adoption

BAGUIO CITY — An organization of indigenous peoples (IPs) of Benguet did not push through with the planned adoption of Benguet Congressman Eric Yap as a son of Ibaloy.

The Ibaloys are considered the first settlers of Baguio City once called “Kafagway” or pasteur land and “Bag-iw” (a land covered with moss).

The “Onjon ni Ivadoy” (unity of Ibaloys), in its statement, stressed that its members and officers will no longer adopt Yap to avoid any political issues. The group in an earlier announcement that they will make Yap as a “son of the Ibaloy tribe” in a program during the celebration of the IP Day at their heritage garden in Burnham Park, Baguio City.

After the earlier announcement was posted on social media, other Ibaloy people aired their sentiments as they blasted the “adoption” plan of the group. Many of them criticized the “Onjon” as they do not represent all the Ibaloys of Baguio and Benguet and there was no consultation made before considering the adoption of Yap.

Some of the Ibaloy elders stood their ground in rejecting the adoption saying it is not proper as the Ibaloy community should be consulted and not just one group. They said a “tavtaval” or deliberation to come up with a decision among the elders of the Ibaloy clans should be made. Others also said that the adoption of Yap as a son of the Ibaloy tribe is not proper as he is an outsider.

Yap who was the representative of the ACT-CIS Partylist took over as a caretaker congressman of Benguet in January 2020 when Benguet Congressman-elect Nestor Fongwan succumbed to illness in December 2019. He ran for Congressman during the National and Local Elections in 2022 and won. He is from Quezon City.

Ibaloys who have criticized the plan said that the adoption of the local government units of the different parts of the Cordillera Region of personalities or individuals are resolutions and they are only symbolic.

According to the “Onjon,” Yap expressed his gratefulness and is humbled to be considered for the adoption. “...but he also wishes to prevent any conflict from happening within the Onjon and other stakeholders during this period,” the group said.