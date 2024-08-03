Hatch, Sanchez sink

Instead of feeling frustrated, Filipino-American swimmer Jarod Hatch opted to look at the bright side of things after falling short of a semifinal appearance in the men’s 100-meter butterfly event in the Paris Olympics.

Hatch said that while his time of 54.66 seconds failed to get him into the Top 16, he is still thankful for the Olympic stint.

The University of California-Berkeley athlete finished at 36th place in the 40-man cast.

“I’m happy to represent the Philippines. I gave my all but it wasn’t there today,” Hatch said as he wiped away his tears.

While Hatch failed to get out of the heats, Kayla Sanchez reached the semifinal of the women’s 100-meter freestyle.

Sanchez, a two-time medalist for Canada back in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, reset the national record in her event after clocking in 53.67 seconds in the qualifying.

She, however, lost steam as she finished 15th out of 16 semifinalists as her chance to earn a medal for the Philippines crumbled last Wednesday.