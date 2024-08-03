Go pushes pro-poor recovery in Davao Oriental

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has reiterated the importance of pro-poor programs in fostering inclusive recovery, particularly for disadvantaged sectors of society.

On Thursday, Go visited Lupon, Davao Oriental, where he reaffirmed his dedication to aiding vulnerable Filipinos through targeted initiatives. He highlighted the need for such programs to drive the nation toward a fairer and more sustainable recovery.

During his visit to the old municipal gymnasium, Go provided support to 1,625 residents, including grocery packs, shirts, masks and vitamins. Additionally, select beneficiaries received basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, bicycles, shoes, watches, and mobile phones.

In collaboration with Senators Robin Padilla and Francis Tolentino, and the local government led by Mayor Erlinda Lim, Go facilitated the distribution of financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

Mayor Lim praised Go’s efforts, stating, “Today, we celebrate the generosity and compassion of our distinguished guest. The financial aid comes from Senator Bong Go’s program, ‘ang bisyo ay magserbisyo.’ His contributions will significantly benefit our constituents.”

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go’s vision for recovery emphasizes improving access to quality healthcare. He reaffirmed his commitment: “I promised before, and I continue to state: my goal is to bring the government closer to you. Through the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers, I want to ensure you receive faster and better healthcare services.”

Go pledged to continue serving to the best of his ability, particularly in health care, and to be a voice for the people in the Senate, pushing for improvements in health services.

Recognizing the importance of basic healthcare, Go has advocated for the construction of more Super Health Centers nationwide.