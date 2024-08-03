Garcia signs offshore account waiver

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia said Saturday he signed a waiver to probe the offshore accounts allegedly linked to him.

“All of my denials are made under oath. Every waiver for this account is also under oath; I swore to it so that if I make a mistake, I could be charged with perjury,” Garcia said in an ambush interview.

“Our only request is that the accusation be made under oath as well, for fairness.”

The waivers are for the offshore accounts presented by Sagip partylist Rep. Rodante Marcoleta on Thursday, 1 August, allegedly under Garcia’s name.

Marcoleta said they tapped volunteers in New York to make bank transfers worth $100 to two offshore bank accounts allegedly owned by Garcia.

The lawmaker also claimed that receipts from Chase for Business indicated that the offshore bank accounts were under the name “George Erwin Mojica Garcia.”