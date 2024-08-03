FRIDAYS PUERTO GALERA TO UPGRADE RESORT FACILITIES

Fridays Puerto Galera, a leading luxury resort found inside the lagoons of the UNESCO-protected Muelle Bay in Boquete Island, Mindoro, is gearing up to unveil a multi-million expansion of its resort facilities by 2025.

The said improvements are set to redefine the experience of guests by merging modern conveniences set within a stunning natural backdrop.

Helmed by DXL Architectural Design Services, the expansion project includes the construction of the Fridays Puerto Galera Conference Hall, Fridays Beach Club, Pool Bar, Wellness Cabanas, as well as a Game Room and a Jungle Gym for kids.

Also in the pipeline is the construction of the resort’s very own and exclusive Pier Dock for guests arriving from Berberabe or the Batangas City Main Port.

“This expansion project is made to combine modern conveniences with sustainable principles reflecting a contemporary Filipino aesthetic,” says Romeo Co, general manager of Fridays Puerto Galera. “Our aim is to be a preferred MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) resort in Puerto Galera, Mindoro Province.”