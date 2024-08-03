Franchise Asia conference slated September

Despite continued growth, the franchise industry continues to aim for expansion with the Philippine Franchisers Association (PFA) slating Asia’s premier international franchising conference here this September.

Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 International Conference returns with a roster of iconic business leaders across various industries and an exciting line-up of thought-provoking sessions, promising an exceptional learning platform for conference delegates.

Slated from 2 to 3 September at the SM Convention Center in Manila, the global conference is the cornerstone of PFA’s capability program, designed to open unparalleled opportunities for growth, expansion, and success in the franchising sector.

With the theme, “Empowerment Through Franchising: Explore. Expand. Excel,” the conference will also highlight the role of franchising in empowering businesses to grow within and beyond our borders.

Capacity-building

“We have designed the conference to make it a venue not only for capacity-building but for inspiration as well,” PFA president Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

“We hope to encourage businesses to explore new horizons and propel them towards excellence and sustainability,” he added.

The conference will be an ideal occasion to network with the Who’s Who in Philippine franchising.

“It embodies the strength, solidarity, and unity of the franchising sector, which continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the franchising industry,” said PFA Chairman Chris Lim.

Latest trends

Franchise Asia Conference Committee Chair Steve Benitez, meanwhile, encouraging everyone to join in this highly anticipated conference as it is an excellent venue to learn about the latest trends, global test practices, leadership insights, and actionable solutions shared by illustrious speakers, esteemed business leaders and industry experts.

One of the conference’s highlights is the keynote address to be delivered by Secretary Frederick Go, Special Assistant to the president for Investment and Economic Affairs.

The conference will also be powered by four highly dynamic and compelling Plenary Sessions, 20 concurrent area-focused tracks, 25 peer-to-peer business solutions roundtables, and over 60 world-class speakers, industry experts, and roundtable facilitators.

To fully align with the conference theme, the topics for the plenary sessions were carefully crafted.

Franchise Asia Philippines 2024 is being supported by Platinum partners: 7-Eleven, Caltex, Concepcion Industries, Megaworld, Seaoil, The Generics Pharmacy, Jollibee; Gold partners — Francorp Philippines, Gateway Mall 2, Potato Corner, Robinsons Malls, Qualiplus, Globaltronics; Silver partners — K2 Pharmacy, LT & G Credit Line, BBK, Famous Belgian Waffles, Kurimi Milk Tea Bar, Livingwater Station, Goldilocks, Master Siomai, Max’s Group Inc., Pure Nectar, Grainsmart, Shawarma Shack, Phoenix Super LPG, Mitsubishi, Unionbank, Oryspa; Bronze partners - Alipay, Bench, BPI, Coolaire Consolidated, Inc., Fruitas, Macao Imperial Tea, Mister Donut, Shakey’s, Julie’s Bakeshop, Unioil, Yale Smart Shop, Mr. Quickie, Waltermart, Wasta Connection Trading.