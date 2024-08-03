Foreign chambers of commerce cite landmark partnership with BIR

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. expressed over the weekend, his gratitude to the international business community in the country, specifically members of the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines, for supporting the new BIR logo and its inclusive approach to international trade and foreign investment here in the Philippines.

The Joint Foreign Chambers is composed of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Philippines, the Korean Chamber of Commerce Philippines, and the Philippine Association of Multinational Companies Regional Headquarters Inc.(PAMURI).

Landmark partnership

In a message of support, the aforementioned Chambers of Commerce and PAMURI said “The Joint Foreign Chambers congratulates the BIR on the occasion of its 120th Founding Anniversary and the unveiling of its new logo and slogan.. In the last year we are honored to be invited to partner more closely with the BIR through the Partnership with Multisectoral Group or PMSG. We consider this a landmark partnership between the government and the private sector which puts forward a much-needed mechanism for consultations regarding issues on tax administration.”

Added the organizations, “Importantly, it also affords the private sector a venue for advocacy for comprehensive, relevant, and lawful policies, plans, and regulations for tax administration. We are hopeful that this collaboration will be continued under the Bagong BIR sa Bagong Pilipinas banner. We look forward to continuing to support the BIR in its objectives to help companies comply with simplified, transparent, and equitable tax regulations in the years to come.”

Proof of BIR’s proactive drive

The 100 percent Nationwide ISO Certification, according to Lumagui, is proof of BIR’s proactive drive to this “simplified, transparent, and equitable tax regulations” sought by the international business community.

This ISO certification, he said, assures that BIR services in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are up to par with international standards.

“The BIR is grateful to the international business community for supporting our programs, such as our 100 percent Nationwide ISO Certification and new BIR logo. The BIR is also here to support international trade and foreign investments. Our 100 percent Nationwide ISO Certification is a testament to that commitment because through this institutional change, we have improved our nationwide services to match that of international standards. International standards will be the measure of BIR services moving forward,” Lumagui said.