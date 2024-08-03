Filipinos in Bangladesh ‘safe and sound’ amid civil unrest — DMW

Filipinos working and residing in Bangladesh are “safe and sound” amid the ongoing civil unrest in the country, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a recent forum in Quezon City, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac confirmed that some 700 overseas Filipino workers, majority who are in the technical, hospitality, and hotel sectors, remain safe.

“They are safe and sound at this stage, and we hope it stays that way,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac also noted that no Filipino migrant worker has expressed plans to return to the Philippines at this time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday has placed Bangladesh under Alert Level 1, a precautionary phase, due to political demonstrations and civil unrest in the country.

Filipinos in Bangladesh are advised to exercise caution, restrict non-essential movement, remain vigilant, monitor, and follow guidelines set by local authorities. They should always be in possession of valid passports and residence visas and register their details with the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka.

On Friday, at least 20 people were injured in clashes, and police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands protested in the Bangladeshi capital and other parts of the country, calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign.

The protesters were demanding justice for the families of the 150 people killed in violence during protests last month over a job quota system.