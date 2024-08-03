Don’t kill, trigger-happy cops warned

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Saturday appealed to the Philippine National Police (PNP) not to kill people suspected of being involved in the illegal drug trade and other illicit activities.

In his speech during the grand launching of the Revitalized-Pulis Sa Barangay (R-PSB) Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, Abalos reminded policemen to implement the government’s anti-drug campaign within the bounds of law.

“Our campaign against drugs will be in accordance with the law and aligned with our sworn duty as public officials and the Constitution,” Abalos said in Filipino. “More importantly, it should be based on our conscience.”

“To our cops, you will not kill because of mistakes; life is sacred. Everything that we will do would be legal because we must value life. If we want to punish, we have the law,” he added.

Abalos also urged policemen and barangay officials to apprehend all drug users and pushers.

“Let’s go to the grassroots and catch the pushers, but promise me you would not kill illegally,” the DILG chief said. “Let’s make sure we will work effectively within the bounds of law.”

Abalos noted that the government’s “Pulis Sa Barangay Program” is crucial in addressing the supply side of illegal drugs in the country.

This, he said, would mean assigning cops to the villages with the Barangay tanods (guards).

“You could just imagine the multiplier effect na gagawin natin,” he added.

He cited for instance that the program has been effective in reducing crimes and illegal drugs in a barangay in Muntinlupa City, saying he wants to duplicate the program in the whole Metro Manila.

“After this, you could go to the Visayas and Mindanao,” Abalos said.

The Marcos government has veered away from the anti-illegal drug policies of the Duterte administration, which had been criticized for the number of people killed.

PNP data claimed about 7,000 people were killed during the Duterte war on drugs, but the complaints reaching the International Criminal Court (ICC) put the death toll to as many as 20,000.

The Department of Justice has said it would not stop the Interpol from serving arrest warrants against those to be charged by the ICC in relation to the Duterte drug campaign.