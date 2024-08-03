Diaz to Yulo: Savor the moment

Hidilyn Diaz didn’t waste any time congratulating Carlos Yulo following his golden triumph in the men’s floor exercise event of the Paris Olympics late Saturday at the Bercy Arena in the French capital.

Diaz, who won the country’s first gold medal in the Summer Games, welcomed Yulo to the elite club with open arms, saying that he should always give back to God and country.

“For Caloy, I am so proud of you. I-enjoy mo ang bunga ng pinagpaguran mo,” said Diaz in an emotional social media post.

“At lagi mong ibabalik – sa Diyos at sa bayan – dahil lahat ng tagumpay natin ay hindi pangsarili. Salamat sa lahat ng maganda at mabuting ginawa at gagawin mo para sa Diyos at sa bayan.”

Like Diaz, Yulo's victory has formally elevated him to celebrity status.

In addition to the P10 million cash reward from the government, the 24-year-old gymnast stands to receive more incentives from the President, lawmakers, and the private sector, turning him from a poor boy from Leveriza, Manila into a multi-millionaire.

In fact, real estate developer Megaworld was the first to dangle a hefty reward package, after it announced that whoever will win the Olympic gold medal would receive a two-bedroom condominium unit worth P24 million in the upscale McKinley Hill area in Taguig City.

Diaz said she will always be there to guide Yulo.

“Congratulations!” she said.

“Nandito lang ang Ate Haidie mo para sa iyo lagi!”