Daniel Diemer joins ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Rick Riordan and Disney+ revealed that Daniel Diemer (Under the Bridge) will star as fan-favorite cyclops Tyson in the epic adventure series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Tyson is a young Cyclops who grew up alone on the streets. He finds it difficult to survive in the human world as he is shy and awkward, with a heart almost as big as he is. Tyson soon discovers that Poseidon is his father, which means Percy Jackson is his half-brother.

Diemer joins Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) as a series regular.

The Disney+ Original series from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television will start filming its second season this week in Vancouver.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by Riordan. In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege by the forces of Kronos. Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Craig Silverstein, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Jason Ensler and Sarah Watson.

The first season is available on Disney+.