Creamline stays unbeaten

Creamline survived an upset scare from winless Galeries Tower in a sweat-it-out encounter for its third straight win, 27-25, 26-28, 29-27, 25-19, in Pool A of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Cool Smashers relied on their veteran composure to get through in the extended third set and midway through the fourth frame on their way to a win-loss record of 3-1.

American import Erica Staunton fired a game-high 29 points built on 25 kills, three aces and one ace for the Cool Smashers, who dodged a close call despite still missing most of its main gunners in injured Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos while Jema Galanza suited up for Alas Pilipinas in the ongoing Southeast Asian V.League in Vietnam.

Bernadeth Pons reset her career-high scoring to 26 points off 21 attacks, three kill blocks and two aces, Michele Gumabao added nine points while 12th overall pick in the last Draft Aleiah Torres debuted with seven excellent receptions and one dig for the Cool Smashers.

“Happy that we got the win although it wasn’t easy. You cannot count any team out so we prepared for this game especially Aleiah because it’s her first game,” Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses said.

But the Highrisers gave the Cool Smashers a tough time.

Creamline had to save two set points in the third set before Pons took over by scoring three straight points to push the Cool Smashers at set point advantage, 28-27, before setter Kyle Negrito, who had 20 excellent sets, landed a sharp ace.

Creamline broke a 17-17 deadlock in the fourth with a closing 8-2 run to finish off Galeries Tower.

Thai import Sutadta Chuewulim had 23 points and 11 digs to pace the 0-4 Highrisers while France Ronquillo and Andrea Marzan added 13 and nine markers, respectively.