LOOK: DILG Secretary Atty. Benhur Abalos, Acting Chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Don Artes, and Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval lead a massive cleanup effort in Brgy. Tinajeros, Malabon City on Saturday, 3 August, 2024. The cleanup is part of PBBM's Kalinisan project and aims to assist the LGU, which was severely hit by Typhoon Carina last week. | Via Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

