Business woman denies links with Eusebios

A Pasig City businesswoman denied any connection to the Eusebio family, saying her construction firm is not a front for the family.

Cezarah Discaya, owner of St. Gerrard Construction and Development Corp., said there’s no evidence linking her company to the Eusebios.

“It’s a recurring issue that St. Gerrard belongs to the Eusebios,” she said in an interview Saturday. “St. Gerrard Corp. really belongs to us.”

Discaya, also chief financial officer of the St. Gerrard Charity Foundation, said the company was founded in 2003 and named after her eldest son.

She and her husband, Curlee Discaya, have been accused of being political backers and financiers for the Eusebios in past elections, a claim they deny.

“I doubt someone would ask me to put their name on a company under my son’s name,” Discaya said. “St. Gerrard is ours.”

A native of Barangay Bambang, Discaya said her charity foundation helps people beyond Pasig.

Known as Ate Sarah, Discaya said personal challenges have motivated her to focus on medical missions.