Bong Go urges PhilHealth to prioritize member benefits and reduce contributions

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has challenged the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to better utilize its substantial funds by expanding healthcare benefits and lowering member contributions. His call follows recent revelations of significant unutilized funds within the agency.

As chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, Go expressed concern over the large sums of unused funds, stressing the importance of redirecting these resources to support impoverished Filipinos who struggle with medical expenses. “Bilang chairperson ng naturang komite, hindi po katanggap-tanggap na sobra-sobra ang pondo ng PhilHealth na hindi naman nagagamit pero napakaraming Pilipino ang naghihingalo at hindi makapagpagamot dahil walang pambayad sa ospital,” Go said, pointing out the disconnect between available funds and actual healthcare delivery.

Go emphasized that rather than returning excess funds to the National Treasury, PhilHealth should use them to enhance services in line with the Universal Healthcare Act, which mandates that all Filipinos be covered by PhilHealth. “Naiintindihan ko ang trabaho ng ating finance managers kung bakit nila kailangang walisin ang mga natutulog na pondo sa iba’t ibang ahensya para magamit sa priority programs ng gobyerno. Kung legal man ito, morally para sa akin ay hindi katanggap-tanggap na ang pondong para sa kalusugan ay gagamitin sa ibang paraan habang maraming kababayan natin ang humihingi ng tulong pampagamot,” he added.

During a Senate Committee on Health hearing on July 30, it was revealed that PhilHealth has Php 90 billion in excess funds and approximately Php 500 billion in reserves. Go urged PhilHealth to use this money to increase case rates, expand benefit packages, and reduce member contributions. “Kaya ang apela natin sa PhilHealth, gamitin ang kanilang pondo nang tama — taasan ang case rates, i-expand ang benefit packages, at irekomendang babaan ang kontribusyon ng mga miyembro lalo na’t may sapat na pondo naman pala sila,” he stated.

Go also advocated for an increase in PhilHealth’s coverage, particularly for dialysis treatments, mental health services, and Z-benefit packages for severe illnesses. He proposed enhancing case rates and improving financial assistance at Malasakit Centers, which help millions of Filipinos. “Sana ay taasan rin ng PhilHealth ang coverage ng kasalukuyang case rates nito para lalo pang mabawasan ang out-of-pocket o dudukiting pera mula mismo sa bulsa ng pasyente,” Go said.

He welcomed PhilHealth's management's commitment to recommend a reduction in premium contributions to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., highlighting the significance of every peso for ordinary Filipinos. “Bawat piso po ay napakahalaga lalo na sa karaniwang Pilipino. Kaya babantayan natin ang binitawang mga salita ng PhilHealth at patuloy nating sisiguruhin na ang pondong para sa kalusugan ay magagamit sa mga programang pangkalusugan,” concluded Go.

During the Senate hearing, Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto assured that PhilHealth remains financially stable with a substantial benefit fund. PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma confirmed the large reserve fund and ongoing efforts to enhance benefit packages.