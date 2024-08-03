Bong Go champions grassroots sports program in Antipolo City

Reverend Joseph Blasco of the Antipolo Faith Christian Ministries Foundation has turned to Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, for support in launching a new sports program in Antipolo City.

The program will receive funding to support various sports such as basketball, volleyball, futsal, table tennis, badminton, darts, chess, and checkers, with the goal of enhancing physical fitness and fostering community spirit among the city’s youth.

The AFCMFI has outlined a year-long sports program starting June 2024. Their plans also include a Family Sports Day and sports clinics.

In response, Go, acknowledging the significant benefits of sports for youth development and community cohesion, secured sponsorship for the initiative through the Philippine Sports Commission.

"Sports serve as a bridge, connecting people regardless of their background," remarked Go. "By supporting these activities, we are not just nurturing potential athletes but also fortifying the fabric of our community."

This initiative demonstrates how focused support can elevate community sports programs into centers of engagement and development. For the children and adults of Antipolo City, these sports programs offer more than just recreational activities; they are pathways to discipline, teamwork, and healthier lifestyles.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Go and the PSC, this program is poised to become a lasting legacy of sportsmanship and unity.

Beyond his local efforts, Go, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, has made a significant impact on the national stage with his sports advocacy. He was pivotal in establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS integrates secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, providing student-athletes a dual path to excel both academically and in their sports.

In addition to his work with NAS, Go introduced Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. Passed by the Senate on 20 May, this bill aims to establish a structured national sports program that promotes grassroots sports and aligns with the national sports development strategy.