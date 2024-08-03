Bong Go aids 800 Typhoon Carina victims in Vigan

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go on 31 July extended his relief operations to Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, aiding 800 families affected by Typhoon Carina.

Partnering with local officials, Governor Jerry Singson and Vice Governor Ryan Singson, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed food packs and shirts at the Provincial Farmers Livelihood Development Center and Bulala Norte. This effort is part of a wider relief initiative across affected regions.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ako ay magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo. Huwag kayong mawalan ng pagasa… sa pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan, malalagpasan natin ang anumang pagsubok. Manatili tayong matatag at positibo sa kabila ng mga hamon,” he advised.

Go continues to advocate for stronger disaster management policies. He is pushing for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) with his filed Senate Bill No. 188, aiming to enhance the nation's disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

“We should not settle with makeshift shelters for evacuees nor with just having a coordinating council or creating a task force every time disaster strikes. We must continue to improve mechanisms — from coordination among agencies and LGUs, the preposition of goods for relief, evacuation, rescue efforts, and up to rebuilding, recovery, and restoration of normalcy — to further protect lives,” he explained.

Furthermore, he is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which seeks to establish fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers across the Philippines.

"Our goal in promoting these legislative measures is to ensure that our fellow Filipinos are better prepared for any disasters. By working together and showing compassion, we can accelerate recovery from these adversities," emphasized Go, who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos.

Previous relief efforts led by Go have also supported communities in Manila, Marikina, Pasig, Caloocan, Navotas, Pasay, and Valenzuela, as well as in the provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, and Pampanga.