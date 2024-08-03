Bomb joke delays solons’ flight

TACLOBAN CITY — What could have been a peaceful and orderly trip of some members of the House of Representative to Tacloban took a different turn when their flight back to Manila was delayed due to a bomb joke.

Police Col. Marjon Valdehuesa, chief of the Philippine National Police —Aviation Security Group, said the bomb joke was made by a 71-year-old female passenger inside the plane while a cabin crew was helping the elderly put her luggage in the overhead compartment.

Valdehuesa said that while the passenger was trying to put her luggage in the compartment, a cabin crew came to assist her. The cabin crew asked the elderly why her bag was heavy, and the passenger replied that it contained a bomb.

The cabin crew immediately informed the PNP-ASG who asked the passengers to get off the plane while they inspected it to verify if there was indeed a bomb.

The plane, Philippine Airlines PR-2988 scheduled to leave at 6:55 p.m., was bound for Manila. The passengers include 71 congressmen who attended the Tacloban-leg of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.

The elderly was immediately brought to the custody of PNP-ASG as she was not allowed to board the plane when it departed past 8 p.m..

The Police Regional Office– 8 issued a statement reminding the public that making a bomb joke in any mode of transportation is a crime punishable by law.

Presidential Decree 1727 or the Anti-Bomb Joke Law sets a punishment of up to five-year imprisonment and a penalty of up to P40,000.

Meanwhile, PRO-8 said the conduct of the BPSF was generally peaceful with over 2,000 PNP and other law enforcers deployed.

PRO-8 said it implemented a comprehensive security operation to ensure the safety of all VIPs and participants.

The security measures include deploying personnel at the Leyte Sports Development Center and all engagement areas, traffic management, route safety in collaboration with the local traffic management unit, and crowd control management.