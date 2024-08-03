BI nabs Chinese ‘human trafficker’

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported the arrest of a Chinese national wanted in Beijing for allegedly trafficking his fellow countrymen out of China to work for online gaming companies based in the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the wanted fugitive as Wang Chuancong, a 35-year-old who was arrested last 30 July by the BI Fugitive Search Unit inside his condominium unit along Roxas Boulevard in Parañaque City.

Tansingco stated that he issued a mission order for Wang’s arrest at the request of the Chinese government, which had alerted the Bureau about the fugitive’s presence in the country.

The BI chief added that Wang is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the municipal public security bureau in Jinjiang, China in April 2024, where he was charged with human trafficking, a serious criminal offense under Chinese law.

According to Chinese authorities, Wang was an alleged leader of a syndicate that behind the illegal departure of Chinese nationals to different countries, including the Philippines, to work in online gaming hubs.

It was also learned by the bureau that Wang is already an undocumented alien due to the cancellation of his passport by the Chinese government.

Upon verification on the BI’s travel database, it showed that Wang had been staying in the country since February this year, when he arrived as a tourist.

Wang is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, pending his deportation proceedings.