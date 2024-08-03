BDO wraps up "Sa Bangko, Sigurado" campaign in Ilocos province

BDO Unibank has successfully concluded its month-long community marketing initiative, "Sa Bangko, Sigurado," in Ilocos province, drawing significant engagement from individuals and business owners. This campaign was designed to foster financial literacy and provide secure banking solutions, featuring a variety of educational workshops and interactive activities in Vigan and Laoag.

The highlight of the campaign was the vibrant BDO Fiesta, held on 3 August at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena. This event attracted a diverse crowd, including micro-entrepreneurs, returning overseas Filipinos, and their families, all eager to learn more about BDO's financial services. The fiesta was a festive and informative event, featuring performances by prominent personalities and celebrities, which added a star-studded appeal to the initiative.

Actor and BDO Network Bank (BDONB) brand ambassador Coco Martin graced the event with his presence, drawing a large crowd with his charismatic performance. His participation underscored the importance of financial literacy and encouraged attendees to engage with BDO’s offerings. The comedic duo of Basilio and Smugglaz entertained the audience, bringing humor and joy to the festivities. Social media influencer and BDO Remit brand ambassador Small Laude shared her insights and experiences, connecting with the audience on a personal level. The comedic duo MC and Lassy also performed, ensuring the event was filled with laughter and engagement.

The fiesta included various interactive booths and activities that highlighted different financial products and services. Attendees participated in games and activities with numerous prizes up for grabs. This interactive approach not only made the event enjoyable but also facilitated a deeper understanding of BDO’s financial products and services.

Educational workshops were at the core of the initiative, covering essential topics such as the importance of savings accounts, prudent spending, and managing debt. These sessions were tailored to different audiences, including children through the BDO Junior Savers program, and overseas Filipinos and their beneficiaries via Kabayan Savings accounts. The workshops aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions and to promote financial stability.

The campaign also introduced a variety of investment and loan options designed to support business growth and personal financial stability. Attendees learned about products such as the Negosyante Loan, SME Loan, and SME Cash Management System, which aim to help small business owners start and expand their ventures. Additionally, BDO highlighted home and auto loan options and multi-purpose loans for home repairs and business capital.

The initiative showcased BDO’s wide array of payment channels, including the Cash Agad service, which enables cash withdrawals from partner retail outlets in remote areas, the BDO Pay app for convenient digital transactions, and various BDO credit card options. Information on life and non-life insurance products was also provided, stressing the importance of financial preparedness for unexpected events.

BDO's "Sa Bangko, Sigurado" campaign is part of the bank's broader commitment to financial education and inclusion. By reaching out to communities in Ilocos province, BDO has demonstrated its dedication to empowering Filipinos with the tools and knowledge needed for financial stability and growth.

The success of this campaign has inspired BDO to plan similar initiatives in other regions. These programs aim to provide more financial education opportunities, helping Filipinos across the country build brighter financial futures. BDO’s approach aligns with its vision of being a dependable partner in the financial journeys of its clients, ensuring they are well-equipped to make informed financial decisions. | via Jasper Dawang