Baguio language center closed for illegal recruitment scheme

BAGUIO CITY—A Nihongo language training center in Baguio City has been closed for allegedly being involved in illegal recruitment and deployment of workers to Japan.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Bernard Olalia and Assistant Secretary Francis Ron de Guzman, along with other law enforcers, served the closure order to the Institute of Building Foreign Languages based in Quezon Hill, Baguio City, on the afternoon of August 2, 2024.

According to Olalia, the closure order was issued following an investigation by the DMW into complaints from several individuals who alleged that the center collected excessive training fees ranging from P80,000 to P100,000 each for language training and overseas deployment to Japan. The investigation revealed that the center did not have the requisite license to recruit, hire, or deploy workers to Japan, violating existing laws, rules, and regulations. Consequently, the closure order was issued to prevent further victimization.

DMW Assistant Secretary De Guzman disclosed that the center recruited potential trainees with the promise of deployment to Japan after completing their training, provided they paid the required fee. However, the complainants reported that after paying the fee and completing the training, they were not deployed to Japan as promised, prompting them to file complaints three months ago.

Olalia added that the center had a tie-up with a Manila-based licensed recruitment agency responsible for deploying qualified workers to Japan. The DMW will conduct a separate investigation to ascertain the recruitment agency’s liability in the agreement with the closed training center.

The DMW officials urged city residents to ensure they are dealing with licensed recruitment agencies for overseas work to avoid being victims of illegal recruitment. They advised residents to report any suspicious activities of similar training centers or unlicensed recruitment agencies to the DMW for appropriate action to prevent further victimization and to help applicants use their hard-earned money wisely.