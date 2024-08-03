Arrested man yields pen gun,

The Manila Police District arrested a 29-year-old construction worker for possession of an improvised firearm.

The suspect, identified as Princemel Manimtim y Taylo, alias “Wewe,” was apprehended along Rizal Avenue corner Malabon Street, Sta. Cruz, Manila.

According to police reports, Manimtim’s arrest stemmed from a complaint filed by a concerned citizen. Responding officers on motorcycle patrol found him in possession of a homemade “pen gun” and a single live round of ammunition.

Manimtim will face charges for violating Republic Act 10591, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The case will be filed with the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.