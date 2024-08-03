A hotel is a museum, a museum is a hotel

Peacefully tucked away in the quaint little municipio de Cofiño, in the coastal yet mountainous Principado de Asturias, reigns more-than-just-a-hotel, which hosts some artworks of the Salvador Dalí and the Pablo Picasso. It’s all in a luxurious property of understated lifestyle and a well-curated art museum, rolled into one! Intrigued? Read on.
Along with my travel group — who appreciate each other more with every journey we embark on together — we visited Spain to attend the wedding of dear friends at the Basilica de la Virgen de Covadonga, a favorite Marian pilgrimage site.
So imagine my utter disbelief when after traversing seemingly never-ending uphill zig-zag country roads, occasionally embraced by a low cloud — which brought us further and further away from civilization — we finally arrived at a remote, wide open space, sparingly dotted with very, very few traditional casas complete with oreos, or simply bodegas to you and me. The penultimate destination: Puebloastur Eco-Resort, Hotel & Wellness.
We were warmly welcomed by the bubbly full-of-life Eugenia Fernández de Caveda, the la graciosa directora and hotel manager, who con mucho orgullo conducted an eye-opener tour that began at their unique wine cellar, the likes we have never seen before. We instantly felt at home and absolutely knew we came to the right place.
A different concept than most, the hotel — perhaps call it a rambling, well-thought-out complex — Puebloastur was born to authentically encapsulate the natural wonders of the area, all in sheer luxury, while relishing a sterling collection of obras maestras from all over the world.
In fact, we soon found out that due to its commitment to their vision, Puebloastur has been awarded the Conde Nast Traveler Gold List, Mesas de Asturias Excellencia Gastronomica, and a Michelin Star.
The most recent was Condé Nast Traveler Awards Spain 2024, which is considered one of the most prestigious in the world of travel and tourism — all hand-picked by their well-traveled readers.
The expansive view from my wide window revealed Puebloastur appears to be part of an extended hamlet, surrounded by nothing but more hills and mountains, with one or two homes at a distance, and a silhouette of a church even further miles away, which invited us to explore the country life in peace.
As I sat in tranquility, I was glad we found our haven during the hectic Euro 2024 season — which Spain won, mind you. Imagine the frenzied celebrations all over the main cities and laid-back pueblos the country!
This home away from home is more than just your average habitación — it is an art gallery in and of itself.
This allowed us to further relish our memorable early morning brisk walks and late afternoon paseos. In fact, at specific points amidst towering trees, lush shrubs, and blooming flowers which grow on you more and more each and every day — the area of which used to house an Austrian nobleman’s palacete — are all sought-after sculptures from various renowned international and domestic artists.
One of the most striking Bien de Interés Cultural, or Site of Cultural Interest, would have to be a massive Newton by Dalí, who is best known for his surrealist and bizarre creations. A homage to the influential scientist, the giant installation was configured from hollow structures and deformed profiles. Only eight of these official copies exist in the world — Puebloastur safekeeps the third.
With over 150 obras de arte in his collection, Puebloastur owner Tomás Alvarez Aja is a certified discerning connoisseur of only the finest and most distinguished objets d’art. And with a steadily growing selection through the years, the estate will only continue to flourish.