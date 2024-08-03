A hotel is a museum, a museum is a hotel

So imagine my utter disbelief when after traversing seemingly never-ending uphill zig-zag country roads, occasionally embraced by a low cloud — which brought us further and further away from civilization — we finally arrived at a remote, wide open space, sparingly dotted with very, very few traditional casas complete with oreos, or simply bodegas to you and me. The penultimate destination: Puebloastur Eco-Resort, Hotel & Wellness.

We were warmly welcomed by the bubbly full-of-life Eugenia Fernández de Caveda, the la graciosa directora and hotel manager, who con mucho orgullo conducted an eye-opener tour that began at their unique wine cellar, the likes we have never seen before. We instantly felt at home and absolutely knew we came to the right place.

A different concept than most, the hotel — perhaps call it a rambling, well-thought-out complex — Puebloastur was born to authentically encapsulate the natural wonders of the area, all in sheer luxury, while relishing a sterling collection of obras maestras from all over the world.

In fact, we soon found out that due to its commitment to their vision, Puebloastur has been awarded the Conde Nast Traveler Gold List, Mesas de Asturias Excellencia Gastronomica, and a Michelin Star.