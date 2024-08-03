2 quakes jolt Southern Mindanao

General Santos City—Two earthquakes jolted Southern Mindanao’s eastern shores on Saturday morning, including a 6.5-magnitude quake, according to a report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology (PHIVOLCS-DOST).

Phivolcs stated in its bulletin that the 6.5-magnitude quake occurred at 6:23 a.m., approximately 67 kilometers east of Lingig, Surigao del Sur, with a depth of 10 kilometers.

An intensity 5 quake was recorded in Lingig, Surigao del Sur, while another 5.0-magnitude tremor was felt in Baganga, Davao Oriental at around 6:45 a.m. The epicenter of the latter quake was 90 kilometers east of Baganga, also with a depth of 10 kilometers.

The agency advised local residents of the affected areas to be prepared for possible aftershocks. As of press time, local government units in Lingig and Baganga have yet to assess any potential damage from the tremors.