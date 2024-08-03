2 PCG members die in Binondo fire

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed that two of their personnel were among the 11 people who died after a fire engulfed a building in Binondo on Friday morning.

“Men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard against the other side of the condole with the bereaved families of two Coast Guard personnel — Apprentice Seaman (ASN) Ian Paul Fresado and ASN Mark Hernandez — who died during a fire incident at a residential building located at Quentin Paredes Street, Binondo, Manila, yesterday,” the PCG said in a statement on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that the fire started from an LPG explosion on the ground floor at around 7 a.m.

The two Coast Guard personnel were temporarily residing at the building as “boarders.”

ASN Fresado and ASN Hernandez, members of the Coast Guardsman Course Class 105, were assigned to the Marine Environmental Protection Command.

“Their bodies, together with nine other victims, were brought to Batangas Sanctuary Funeral Home at Abad Santos Avenue, Tondo, Manila, for proper disposition,” the PCG stated.

PCG spokesperson, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, said the Command coordinates with the bereaved families to assist them and provide their needs during this trying time, according to the statement.