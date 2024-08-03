100 PDLs relocated at Sablayan

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) transferred another batch of 100 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro on Saturday.

Bucor director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said this brings to 7,579 the number of PDLs transferred from NBP to various operating prison and penal farm.

The group departed from Batangas port around 4 p.m. and arrived at the SPPF around 10 p.m.

Late last month, 500 PDLs were also transferred to SPPF as part of the continuous decongestion program of BuCor and preparation for the eventual closure of NBP before 2028.