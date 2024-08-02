Why do I feel this way?

Feeling low

We journey through life with many feelings — some bring us to the heights of elation, while others bring us to the brink of desperation. When experiencing these highs and lows, it’s essential to activate our inner coping mechanisms. There is an invisible scale within us; connect with yourself, and it becomes visible to the spiritual eye. Seek out this scale, as it will help balance your perceptions through the proper filter of objectivity and manage your emotions with gentle restraint.

When you are at your lowest, here is a checklist of things to do while struggling to understand your moods.

•Keep silent.

•Take a step back.

•Retreat from the “noise” of humanity.

•Meditate.

•Pray.

•Speak to your trusted friend or counselor.

•Read inspirational books.

•Go for early morning walks.

•Practice slow breathing.

•Stay away from toxic people and situations.

•Focus on yourself. This is not a good time to listen to other people’s problems. You have enough of your own.