Why do I feel this way?

It happens. We all face many crossroads in our lives — some physical, others emotional or mental. Through it all, we may enter a dark phase, seeking the light. In such times, only the best of who we are should come to the fore, ready to navigate the waves of uncertainty with courage and faith.
Feeling low
We journey through life with many feelings — some bring us to the heights of elation, while others bring us to the brink of desperation. When experiencing these highs and lows, it’s essential to activate our inner coping mechanisms. There is an invisible scale within us; connect with yourself, and it becomes visible to the spiritual eye. Seek out this scale, as it will help balance your perceptions through the proper filter of objectivity and manage your emotions with gentle restraint.
When you are at your lowest, here is a checklist of things to do while struggling to understand your moods.
•Keep silent.
•Take a step back.
•Retreat from the “noise” of humanity.
•Meditate.
•Pray.
•Speak to your trusted friend or counselor.
•Read inspirational books.
•Go for early morning walks.
•Practice slow breathing.
•Stay away from toxic people and situations.
•Focus on yourself. This is not a good time to listen to other people’s problems. You have enough of your own.
Health check
If you are suddenly manifesting physical symptoms like new aches and pains, then your body is trying to tell you something.
•Mineral Deficiency — A lack of magnesium can bring on cramps, migraine and restless legs at night. Natural sources: Yoghurt, whole grains, dark leafy greens.
•Vitamin Deficiency — Low B vitamins and iron can cause brittle hair and nails, hair loss, nervousness, canker sores, dandruff. Natural sources: Oats, poultry, meat, fish, nuts, vegetables.
•Vit C — Bleeding gums, tooth loss, bruising can find relief with a higher dose of C vitamins found in citrus fruits, regular fruits, vegetables.
•Misaligned spine — The culprit could be your poor posture. See a chiropractor who can adjust your spine. This will improve blood circulation where you need it most. Pinched nerves can easily find relief through a proper adjustment.
•Low energy levels could be attributed to:
•Low hormone levels. Thyroid, testosterone, estrogen, progesterone, cortisol. See an endocrinologist.
•Lack of sleep. Anything less than seven hours could be detrimental to your health. Try to sleep a little earlier each night. Take relaxing teas and sleeping aids like melatonin.
•Over-exercising. Yes, you could be exercising too much. Be kind to your body. Moderation is advisable. Over-exercising can cause more free radical damage to the body.
Health drink of the week: Lemon Juice
Squeeze half a fresh lemon, strained in a glass of water. Mix with coconut sugar or honey. Drink it chilled, not iced.
Benefits: Prevents kidney stones, helps in weight loss, supports heart health and improves digestion.
Beauty treatment: Use the half lemon you just used for your juice. Rub on the rough parts of the body like the elbows, feet and knees. Add a film of oil on the body parts in case you have sensitive skin before you rub the lemon. Leave on for three minutes. Rinse. This will soften your skin.
Affirmation: “I will settle for nothing less. I deserve the best.”
Love and light!