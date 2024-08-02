Villegas gets best birthday present

Aira Villegas’ celebrated her 29th birthday in style as she clobbered Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria in the Round of 16 of the women’s 50-kilogram event of the Paris Olympics early Friday (Manila time) at the North Paris Arena.

The Tacloban native was over the moon when she faced reporters, saying that winning the most crucial match of her life makes her birthday doubly special.

She said she was motivated by the trust and confidence given to her by her coaches as well as the birthday song chanted by fans that led to the victory that put her a win away from her first Olympic medal.

“This is the best gift ever to myself. I will remember this for the rest of my life. This is a gift to my younger self and to my future self. I heard fans singing happy birthday and I’m very grateful,” Villegas said.

“My confidence was because of my coaches. It’s a different feeling seeing them confident and it radiates with me.”

But more than her birthday, Villegas’ main motivation was the loss suffered by her teammates — Hergie Bacyadan and Eumir Marcial — in their respective opening bouts.

Bacyadan, an Olympic greenhorn, lost to Li Qian of China via unanimous decision in the women’s 75-kg division while Marcial also lost via unanimous decision against Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan in the men’s 80-kg division.

“I told myself that I have to win this, not just for myself but also for my teammates,” said Villegas, who is preparing to clash with Wassila Lkhadiri of France on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. (Manila time) for a spot in the semifinals.

Villegas, a bronze medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila, said she wants to cap her birthday week with a gold medal hanging around her neck.

Although it wouldn’t be easy, she vowed to work hard and go for the victory, starting with her match against Lkhadiri, whom she had already beaten last year.

“We fought each other last year but I don’t want to be overconfident since this is her home country. I hope the fight will be fair,” Villegas said.

“I already got my first wish but I really want to get a medal here.”

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino hopes to avoid a hometown decision in the quarterfinal match between Villegas and Lkhadiri.

“Hopefully, fair officiating,” the POC chief said after learning that Lkhadiri’s Round of 16 victory over Daina Moorehouse of Ireland ended in controversy.