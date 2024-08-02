Urban dorm addresses young professionals’ housing needs

MyTown Co-Living, a network of 14 residential facilities located near Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City and the Makati Central Business District, is redefining urban living for young professionals in the area.
Founded in 2012 by Philippines Urban Living Solutions, Inc., MyTown was envisioned by Dutch-Filipino entrepreneur Mark Kooijman. His concept emerged from understanding the housing challenges faced by employees in a BPO office he previously owned in BGC, with approximately 80 percent expressing a desire for affordable housing closer to their workplace.
“Mark Kooijman identified a significant gap in affordable, professionally managed housing options for young professionals,” said Jogee Arellano, chief executive officer of MyTown, who joined the company in 2014. “He recognized that while many were willing to work in BGC, they struggled to find affordable living options within or near the business district.”
MyTown’s core mission remains to provide accessible housing solutions for young professionals in BGC and Makati. Initially catering primarily to BPO workers, it now serves a diverse clientele from various sectors across Metro Manila.
With 14 buildings housing a total of 4,156 beds and 1,353 rooms, MyTown offers a range of accommodation options. Rates start at P4,260 per person per month in a deluxe six-bed shared room and P4,610 per person in a first-class live+work+play dorm with enhanced amenities. Private living arrangements are available in first-class dorms at P17,260 per month.
Each room is fully furnished with air-conditioning, a refrigerator, a microwave oven, spacious cabinets, comfortable mattresses and window blinds for privacy. Notably, every room features a private toilet and bath, distinguishing the property from other dormitories that offer communal facilities.
Amenities include canteens, gyms, infinity lap pool, boxing studio, yoga decks, futsal and bastketball court, music room, KTV rooms, in-house cinema, recreation areas, study halls and work labs. Residents in deluxe buildings can access these through a club membership.
MyTown also provides tailored solutions for corporate clients, offering both short-term and long-term leases. Services include regular housekeeping, corporate food programs, dedicated workspaces, training rooms, concierge services and on-hand support.
“If you commute from distant areas like Fairview, Novaliches, or in Cavite or Laguna, the costs and stress of daily travel are significant. MyTown offers a solution that not only saves time and money but also enhances the overall well-being of young professionals,” Arellano said.
MyTown is part of the SM Group’s portfolio companies. PLS