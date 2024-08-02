Urban dorm addresses young professionals’ housing needs

MyTown Co-Living, a network of 14 residential facilities located near Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City and the Makati Central Business District, is redefining urban living for young professionals in the area.

Founded in 2012 by Philippines Urban Living Solutions, Inc., MyTown was envisioned by Dutch-Filipino entrepreneur Mark Kooijman. His concept emerged from understanding the housing challenges faced by employees in a BPO office he previously owned in BGC, with approximately 80 percent expressing a desire for affordable housing closer to their workplace.

“Mark Kooijman identified a significant gap in affordable, professionally managed housing options for young professionals,” said Jogee Arellano, chief executive officer of MyTown, who joined the company in 2014. “He recognized that while many were willing to work in BGC, they struggled to find affordable living options within or near the business district.”