Tushova relishes breakthrough performance

Russian Marina Tushova wasn’t even aware she was already closing in on making history when Capital1 took the fourth set and dragged fancied Choco Mucho to a deciding frame in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Pool B showdown Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Power Spikers import came into the game stressed and sleepless due to personal issues but still managed to come up with a record-breaking performance after dropping a league-high 45 points in a stunning 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13, upset victory witnessed by a mostly Flying Titans crowd.

“For now I don’t [feel] it [yet] so I just wanted to finish the game and when the game was finished I didn’t know how [to react] so I needed to calm down first and maybe after, for sure it will be in my career,” the reinforcement said as it took time for her to absorb the amazing feat.

Tushova shattered the previous high by one point in a milestone she punctuated with a game-winning through the block kill from the back row that penetrated the defense of Maika Ortiz.

The 25-year-old winger’s output surpassed the 44 points made by Dominican Prisilla Rivera two years ago for Akari in a win that coincidentally came at the expense of Choco Mucho.

Her 43 attacks also became the league’s new standard after breaking the 40 kills collected by BanKo Perlas’ import Kia Bright in 2018.

“I’m proud of myself, I’m proud really. But for now, I don’t feel it at all,” Tushova said in a thick Russian accent.

Tushova also ended her memorable night with 18 excellent receptions and 12 digs for an all-around performance in the two-hour, 33-minute match.

But what made the feat even more impressive was that Tushova had to battle anxiety and stress leading up to the game.

“I couldn’t sleep yesterday night, I couldn’t eat today, so it was like this. I was fighting with my stress all these days,” she said.

“Yeah, it was another preparation, some things I cannot share with you all, but it was different. Yeah, thank you to the people around me, to my close friends, yeah. I appreciate it.”

Tushova already had 40 points when the Power Spikers stole the fourth set.

She tied Rivera’s output with an off the block hit that tied the fifth set at 11.

Having hot hands, Capital1 head coach Roger Gorayeb instructed setter Iris Tolenada to set the ball to Tushova with the game on the line.

“I have specific instructions to Iris Tolenada. I told Iris whatever happens, give it to Marina, no one else except Marina. Give it to her, if it’s outside so be it. But then we won,” Gorayeb said.

The Power Spikers already surpassed their maiden All-Filipino Conference win output with their second win in four outings, which put them in a good spot to finish in the top three of pool play.

Capital1 will battle winless Zus Coffee on Tuesday.