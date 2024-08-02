The Ring ranks Taduran at No. 2

After rocking the Japanese boxing scene over the weekend, newly-crowned International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight king Pedro Taduran is now ranked No. 2 on the list of the world’s best in the 105-lb category by the prestigious Ring magazine.

Taduran is coming off a sensational ninth-round stoppage of Ginjiro Shigeoka in Otsu City to become a world champion for the second time. The Filipino southpaw had reigned as IBF titlist before the pandemic.

Rated No. 1 is Oscar Collazo, the World Boxing Organization ruler while another Filipino, Melvin Jerusalem, the World Boxing Council titleholder, is at No. 3. The World Boxing Association ruler, Thailand’s Knockout CP Freshmart, is No. 4.

Before dethroning Shigeoka, Taduran was not ranked highly.

But the Albay native, known for his incredible staying power, swarmed all over Shigeoka, forcing the American referee to call a mercy halt to the scheduled 12-rounder at the 5,000-capacity Shiga Daihatsu Arena, last Sunday.

As to Taduran’s first defense, there are efforts to stage it on home soil sometime in October, American dealmaker Sean Gibbons said with Manny Pacquiao’s weekly television show Blow-By-Blow serving as promoter.

Meanwhile, the city government of Parañaque will receive Taduran this Monday during its flag-raising ceremony.

Taduran set up camp at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque, before heading to Japan.

He is being co-managed by Elorde siblings Marty and Cucuy, who are longtime residents of the city.