TECNO drops Spark 20 Pro 5G

TECNO’s latest, the Spark 20 should spark some creativity.
TECNO's latest, the Spark 20 should spark some creativity.

TECNO Mobile has unveiled its latest smartphone, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, featuring a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor and a range of advanced features.

“The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is a testament to TECNO’s commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance devices,” said a company spokesperson.

“With its sleek design, impressive camera capabilities, and robust connectivity, this smartphone offers an exceptional user experience.”

The device boasts a 120Hz FHD Hole Screen, Hi-Res certified stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G also features 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Designed with a minimalist aesthetic, the smartphone is available in Startrail Black, Glossy White, and Neon Green. It incorporates a wristwatch-grade nano-etched texture and Tech Art Leather for a premium feel.

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is available for purchase starting July 30 at a price of P9,999. A limited-time offer on TikTok Shop and Shopee provides a discounted price of P7,999.

