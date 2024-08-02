TECNO drops Spark 20 Pro 5G

TECNO Mobile has unveiled its latest smartphone, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G, featuring a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor and a range of advanced features.

“The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is a testament to TECNO’s commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance devices,” said a company spokesperson.

“With its sleek design, impressive camera capabilities, and robust connectivity, this smartphone offers an exceptional user experience.”

The device boasts a 120Hz FHD Hole Screen, Hi-Res certified stereo dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 108MP Ultra Sensing Main Camera.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Super Charge, the SPARK 20 Pro 5G also features 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Designed with a minimalist aesthetic, the smartphone is available in Startrail Black, Glossy White, and Neon Green. It incorporates a wristwatch-grade nano-etched texture and Tech Art Leather for a premium feel.

The SPARK 20 Pro 5G is available for purchase starting July 30 at a price of P9,999. A limited-time offer on TikTok Shop and Shopee provides a discounted price of P7,999.