Tacloban gets P1.26B from BPSF

The government distributed P1.26 billion in aid to the people of Tacloban City on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF).

The BPSF is one of the flagship programs of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. designed to bring various government services to communities nationwide, with poor households in far-flung areas the top priority.

The P1.26 billion comprised various forms of government assistance, including rice, scholarships, and livelihoods, with P807 million in the form of cash, all handed out to an estimated 253,000 beneficiaries.

At least 56 national government agencies participated in the region-wide service caravan with over 328 services offered to beneficiaries in all the Eastern Visayas provinces.

The ninth BPSF, which was spearheaded by Speaker Martin Romualdez, was graced by 241 House members who flew to Tacloban.

Three governors, three vice governors, nine mayors, and 16 officials from the executive branch were also in attendance.

Romualdez expressed eagerness to bring the financial and social services caravan not only to the provinces but also to the “big cities.”

“Let’s pray the BPSF will be able to visit all 82 provinces of the Philippines, so that everyone can experience how the administration of PBBM brings public service closer to all the people,” said the House chief.

According to House Deputy Secretary-General Sofonias Gabonada, top officials of the BPSF and the Departments of Social Welfare and Development, and Labor and Employment “have conducted and will continue to conduct cash aid payouts across Region VIII, which is expected to reach over 140,000 individuals.”

College students also received scholarships to the Commission on Higher Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,000 beneficiaries in Eastern Samar each received P5,000 and 20 kilograms of rice under the Cash Assistance and Rice Distribution (CARD) program.

The P6.352-trillion national budget for 2025 includes allocations for programs and services to help the people.