SoFA Design Institute unveils Rockwell campus

The campus’ striking tall glass windows, pristine white walls and inviting warm white lights serve as a blank canvas to showcase its students’ innovative works and designs. Visitors will be greeted by an artistic display of student works, a collective effort that showcased how the new campus embodies limitless creative possibilities.

“We want everyone who walks in our campus to draw inspiration from the displays and have the never-ending passion to conceptualize and design,” Bernadette Raralio, an interior design student, said.