SoFA Design Institute unveils Rockwell campus

Design school SoFA Design Institute has revealed its new campus in Rockwell, Makati.
“We are thrilled to reveal our new campus, marking a significant milestone in Philippine design education. This is our Blank Canvas, symbolizing the new beginnings and limitless possibilities that lie ahead for SoFA and the new breed of design leaders,” Amina Aranaz-Alunan, co-founder and president of SoFA Design Institute, said at a launch party.
The campus’ striking tall glass windows, pristine white walls and inviting warm white lights serve as a blank canvas to showcase its students’ innovative works and designs. Visitors will be greeted by an artistic display of student works, a collective effort that showcased how the new campus embodies limitless creative possibilities.
“We want everyone who walks in our campus to draw inspiration from the displays and have the never-ending passion to conceptualize and design,” Bernadette Raralio, an interior design student, said.
SoFA’s brand partners for its new campus are Rockwell Land Corporation, TransPhil Real Estate, Symplex Studios, Boysen, Wilcon (Pozzi, Grohe, & Kohler), Rockford (Metal-lite, T&J Orbik, & Ledvance), Team Manila, Philips, Home Mavericks (M Decore & MAV Furniture) and Steelcase.
Rockwell campus is located on 2/F, The Proscenium Retail Row, Rockwell Center, Makati City.