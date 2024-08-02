SMX to expand footprint

Further expanding its footprint, SMX is set to open the SMX Convention Center Cebu in South Road Properties, Cebu City, by the fourth quarter of 2026.

This new facility will boast a gross floor area of 40,879.40 square meters and a gross leasable area of 24,212.74 square meters.

“The success of MICECON 2024 at SMX Convention Center Clark demonstrates our commitment to support and collaborate with the government’s initiatives in elevating the MICE industry in the Philippines. We are dedicated to providing world-class facilities and services that meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners,” said Michael Albaña, vice president and general manager of SMX Convention Center.