SM Prime promotes waste-free future

Leading integrated property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc. aims to promote good practices for better waste segregation through its #SMWasteFreeFuture program which it launched in June, in celebration of the World Environment Day.

The program is designed to reduce overall waste generation through effective waste segregation. It also seeks to enhance waste diversion rate by diverting waste away from landfills through recycling, composting, and other sustainable disposal methods.

Bin it right

Data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reveals that two billion tonnes of municipal solid waste is generated each year. Unmanaged waste blocks major drainage and water systems and consequently contributes to massive urban flooding, especially during the monsoon season in the country.

Effective waste segregation starts with the ability to responsibly separate high-value recyclables from the disposables.

SM Prime introduced a new segregation scheme with simple and easily remembered labels: Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable. Shortened as “RDC,” it is a straightforward scheme to understand that all high value recyclable waste goes to one bin to make segregation practical, fast, and easy.

Recyclables considered high value are plastic bottles, aluminum cans, glass jars, cardboard, and paper. When properly segregated, they may be spared from ending in landfills. Single-use plastic water bottles made from PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, are easily recycled and are considered high value.

With every thoughtful toss, reducing waste and conserving natural resources support a sustainable future.

The power of collective effort

“This is a learning process and it will not be perfect. Being open to new ways of doing things and of putting into action every little step is crucial in advancing waste management solutions. We highly encourage all of you to give us feedback. We are taking a small step towards a long journey,” said Sustainability Champion and SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation President Hans "Chico" T. Sy, Jr. during the launch held at the SM Mall of Asia last June.

Sy further emphasized the power of collective effort and encouraged everyone to turn this initiative into a habit. “Now it’s up to you and every individual here in attendance, to embrace the cause of change. We are given the opportunity to work on the biggest problems of our community when the planet truly needs it. Let’s not waste this opportunity,” he added.

About #SMWasteFreeFuture

#SMWasteFreeFuture is one of SM Prime’s programs on environmental sustainability to encourage green practices in resource management, environmental impact, and the social well-being of the community for a waste-free world.

SM Prime remains committed to its role as a catalyst for economic growth, delivering innovative and sustainable lifestyle cities, thereby enriching the quality of life of millions of people. SM Prime is pursuing the next horizon on integrated property development and onward to building sustainable cities of the future.