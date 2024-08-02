Six Chinese deportees with pending cases offboarded

A group of Chinese nationals who had previously been apprehended for working illegally in the country were deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The BI clarified that on Thursday, 1 August, a total of 27 Chinese nationals were deported and boarded a Philippine Airlines flight bound for Shanghai, China.

Initially, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) had planned to deport a total of 33 foreigners, but six of them were unable to board the flight because they were unable to get clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and had pending criminal cases in the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco explained that the six deportees would first need to resolve their pending cases in the country and obtain the appropriate clearances before their deportation could be implemented.

Tansingco stated that they are committed to ensuring that all necessary legal procedures are followed before deportation. This is to guarantee that justice is served and the integrity of their legal system is upheld.

The BI chief added that the deported Chinese nationals were part of previous arrests made by the PAOCC in separate operations in Las Piñas, Pasay and Tarlac. The operations targeted illegal online gaming activities and resulted in the apprehension of numerous foreign workers found to be violating Philippine immigration laws.

Tansingco emphasized the BI’s commitment to addressing illegal employment and activities by foreign nationals. The BI is still committed to upholding our immigration laws and making sure that foreign nationals who violate our laws will face appropriate consequences.

The Bureau’s collaboration with other government agencies, such as the PAOCC, shows their standard commitment to maintaining peace and order across the country.