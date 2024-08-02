Sid Consunji leads roster of top UP alumni awardees

The UP Alumni Association (UPAA) will honor 96 outstanding graduates, in fitting ceremonies, at this year’s top alumni awards.
Leading the roster of outstanding awardees is Engineer Isidro A. Consunji (BSCE ’71). He is this year’s lone recipient of the UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus Award for his achievements in real estate, construction, and mining industries.
Consunji is the chairman of D.M. Consunji, builder of landmark projects such as the Manila Hotel, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and Philippine International Convention Center, among others.
This year's UPAA Lifetime Achievement Awards are given to 12 individuals:
Juan Edgardo M. Angara (LLB 2000)
Benjamin T. Bacorro, (AB 1964, LLB 1969)
Jaime Z. Galvez Tan (BS 1970, MD 1974)
Ma. Lourdes Guillermo Tayao (BSE 1952, MAT 1964, PhD 1990)
Egmideo Cesar D. Jose (BSBA 1967)
Violeta A. Lopez (GN 1971)
Felino A. Palafox, Jr. (MEP 1974)
Philip H. Recto (BS Arch 1970)
Ancheta K. Tan (LLB 1966)
Reuben S. Seguritan (AB 1966, LLB 1970)
Francisco S. Sy (BS 1970, MD 1975)
Jesus I. Yabes (AB 1970, MPA 1977, LLB 1983)
The UPAA Distinguished Alumni Awards are conferred to:
Candida B. Adalla in Agriculture Education
Joanna Rose T. Laddaran in Business Continuity and Disaster Resilience Planning for MSMEs
Maria Dorothea Balasbas-Gancayco, Maria Flordelis F. Aguenza, and Rosalina Dela Paz Magat in Community Empowerment
Virginia Irene R. Santos in Community Service
Diadem G. Esmero in Community Service for Women Empowerment
Maria Cristina Consunji-Gotianun in Corporate Management Excellence
Leo Gerardo C. Leonardo, Antonio R. Maigue, Kevin Peter Amado P. Piamonte, and Floyd Douglas Nicolas B. Pichay in Culture and the Arts
Tereso O. Panga in Economic Development and Foreign Direct Investment Generation
Ericson M. Marquez in Economic and Social Development in the Seafaring Industry
Mario Philip R. Festin in Education Innovation
Lucio Roger E. Lim, Jr. in Entrepreneurship and Employment Creation
Mariglo Rosaida Ilowa Laririt in Environmental Conservation
Simplicio P. Umali, Jr. in Food Manufacturing and Marketing Management Excellence
Fernando S. Penarroyo in the Geosciences
Roman G. Del Rosario, Nasser A. Marohomsalic, Nicholas Felix L. Ty, Susan A. Yap-Sulit, and Maria Clara Belen Sunga Acosta in Good Governance
Enrico L. Basilio in Improving Competitiveness in Philippine Business
Maria Rosario Bautista-Barangan in Industry Innovation
Jose Roberto A. Alampay in Journalism
Winston Conrad B. Padojinog in Leadership in Education
Marlene Cataylo-Chance in Leadership in Nursing
Carol E. Colborn in Leadership in IT Development (Private and Public)
Jose Jonas D. Del Rosario in Medicine (Pediatric Cardiology)
Gloria A. Smitka in Nursing Education
Irene S. Ng. in OFW Empowerment
Mary Joy N. Gordoncillo and Gregorio B. Pastorfide in Public Health
Jean Pierre F. Leung in Public Health Promotion
Glenn F. Fernandez, Sharon Gabionza-Dayoan, Rowel S. Barba, Edgardo S. Timbol, Betty Siy-Yap, and Delio A. Aseron II in Public Service
Elmer-Rico E. Mojica in Science Education (Chemistry)
Desiree Menancio-Hautea, Ireneo L. Lit, Jr., Ricardo M. Manalastas Jr., Dennis V. Umali, Teresita Lantin-Rosario, Rodel G. Maghirang, and Homer D. Pantua in Science and Technology
Ariestelo A. Asilio in Social Entrepreneurship
Robert B. Jordan Jr. in Social Entrepreneurship and Banking
Maria Lourdes Choa-Fagar in Television Arts and Media
The UPAA Distinguished Service Award for Alumni Chapters recognizes two chapters this year:
UP College of Business Administration Alumni Association Inc.
UP School of Economics Alumni Association
Meanwhile, the UPAA Distinguished Service Award for an Alumnus is given to Atty. Oscar P. Palabyab.
This year’s UPAA Presidential Awardees are Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa, Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr., and Ms. Rebecca F. Maronilla.
The UPAA Multigenerational Alumni Family Award is given to families with alumni in consecutive generations. In 2024, the Three-Generation recipients for this award are the Bernabe-Saddul, Bongco-Junio, Castrillo, Gonzales, Javelera-Bongco, Manalang, Navarro-Muego, Quimbo, and Sese families. Recognized for four consecutive generations are the Allas, Bernardo, Fuentebella, Javelosa, Kapunan-Abis, Luna, Serraon, and Torres families.
The 2024 UPAA Awards Ceremonies will be held on 17 August 2024 at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman in Quezon City.