Sid Consunji leads roster of top UP alumni awardees

The UP Alumni Association (UPAA) will honor 96 outstanding graduates, in fitting ceremonies, at this year’s top alumni awards.

Leading the roster of outstanding awardees is Engineer Isidro A. Consunji (BSCE ’71). He is this year’s lone recipient of the UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus Award for his achievements in real estate, construction, and mining industries.

Consunji is the chairman of D.M. Consunji, builder of landmark projects such as the Manila Hotel, Cultural Center of the Philippines, and Philippine International Convention Center, among others.

This year's UPAA Lifetime Achievement Awards are given to 12 individuals:

Juan Edgardo M. Angara (LLB 2000)

Benjamin T. Bacorro, (AB 1964, LLB 1969)

Jaime Z. Galvez Tan (BS 1970, MD 1974)

Ma. Lourdes Guillermo Tayao (BSE 1952, MAT 1964, PhD 1990)

Egmideo Cesar D. Jose (BSBA 1967)

Violeta A. Lopez (GN 1971)

Felino A. Palafox, Jr. (MEP 1974)

Philip H. Recto (BS Arch 1970)

Ancheta K. Tan (LLB 1966)

Reuben S. Seguritan (AB 1966, LLB 1970)

Francisco S. Sy (BS 1970, MD 1975)

Jesus I. Yabes (AB 1970, MPA 1977, LLB 1983)

The UPAA Distinguished Alumni Awards are conferred to:

Candida B. Adalla in Agriculture Education

Joanna Rose T. Laddaran in Business Continuity and Disaster Resilience Planning for MSMEs

Maria Dorothea Balasbas-Gancayco, Maria Flordelis F. Aguenza, and Rosalina Dela Paz Magat in Community Empowerment

Virginia Irene R. Santos in Community Service

Diadem G. Esmero in Community Service for Women Empowerment

Maria Cristina Consunji-Gotianun in Corporate Management Excellence

Leo Gerardo C. Leonardo, Antonio R. Maigue, Kevin Peter Amado P. Piamonte, and Floyd Douglas Nicolas B. Pichay in Culture and the Arts

Tereso O. Panga in Economic Development and Foreign Direct Investment Generation

Ericson M. Marquez in Economic and Social Development in the Seafaring Industry

Mario Philip R. Festin in Education Innovation

Lucio Roger E. Lim, Jr. in Entrepreneurship and Employment Creation

Mariglo Rosaida Ilowa Laririt in Environmental Conservation

Simplicio P. Umali, Jr. in Food Manufacturing and Marketing Management Excellence

Fernando S. Penarroyo in the Geosciences

Roman G. Del Rosario, Nasser A. Marohomsalic, Nicholas Felix L. Ty, Susan A. Yap-Sulit, and Maria Clara Belen Sunga Acosta in Good Governance

Enrico L. Basilio in Improving Competitiveness in Philippine Business

Maria Rosario Bautista-Barangan in Industry Innovation

Jose Roberto A. Alampay in Journalism

Winston Conrad B. Padojinog in Leadership in Education

Marlene Cataylo-Chance in Leadership in Nursing

Carol E. Colborn in Leadership in IT Development (Private and Public)

Jose Jonas D. Del Rosario in Medicine (Pediatric Cardiology)

Gloria A. Smitka in Nursing Education

Irene S. Ng. in OFW Empowerment

Mary Joy N. Gordoncillo and Gregorio B. Pastorfide in Public Health

Jean Pierre F. Leung in Public Health Promotion

Glenn F. Fernandez, Sharon Gabionza-Dayoan, Rowel S. Barba, Edgardo S. Timbol, Betty Siy-Yap, and Delio A. Aseron II in Public Service

Elmer-Rico E. Mojica in Science Education (Chemistry)

Desiree Menancio-Hautea, Ireneo L. Lit, Jr., Ricardo M. Manalastas Jr., Dennis V. Umali, Teresita Lantin-Rosario, Rodel G. Maghirang, and Homer D. Pantua in Science and Technology

Ariestelo A. Asilio in Social Entrepreneurship

Robert B. Jordan Jr. in Social Entrepreneurship and Banking

Maria Lourdes Choa-Fagar in Television Arts and Media

The UPAA Distinguished Service Award for Alumni Chapters recognizes two chapters this year:

UP College of Business Administration Alumni Association Inc.

UP School of Economics Alumni Association

Meanwhile, the UPAA Distinguished Service Award for an Alumnus is given to Atty. Oscar P. Palabyab.

This year’s UPAA Presidential Awardees are Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa, Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr., and Ms. Rebecca F. Maronilla.

The UPAA Multigenerational Alumni Family Award is given to families with alumni in consecutive generations. In 2024, the Three-Generation recipients for this award are the Bernabe-Saddul, Bongco-Junio, Castrillo, Gonzales, Javelera-Bongco, Manalang, Navarro-Muego, Quimbo, and Sese families. Recognized for four consecutive generations are the Allas, Bernardo, Fuentebella, Javelosa, Kapunan-Abis, Luna, Serraon, and Torres families.

The 2024 UPAA Awards Ceremonies will be held on 17 August 2024 at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman in Quezon City.