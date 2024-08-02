Senior citizens’ cash gift doubled

Senior citizens in Marikina will now receive double the amount of birthday cash gifts from the city government.

Mayor Marcelino Teodoro signed an ordinance doubling the gift to P2,000 from the previous P1,000. The city has about 96,000 senior residents.

“The gesture of granting a birthday cash gift is a tangible expression of the city’s gratitude and appreciation for the elderly, fostering a sense of belonging and respect within the community,” the measure said.

“Increasing this amount by an additional P1,000, for a total of P2,000, will provide greater financial assistance to senior citizens, helping to address their unique needs and improve their quality of life, thereby promoting their well-being and dignity,” it added.

Teodoro added that the increased benefit is a token of appreciation for the city’s elderly. The rising cost of living also factored into the decision.

Vice Mayor Marion Andres, a senior citizen himself, thanked Teodoro for the additional support.