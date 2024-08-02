Remulla warns vs POGO workers ‘extortionists’

Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday issued a directive which suspends the 60-day deadline for foreign workers in Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs) to leave the country.

Remulla issued the order to prevent immigration officers from extorting money from POGO workers, primarily Chinese nationals. Based on reports indicating a potential 20,000 foreign POGO workers, Remulla believed a halt to the deadline was necessary.

“I want to be straightforward,” Remulla said. “We know corruption exists within the BI. I hope they won’t exploit these Chinese nationals who are about to leave.”

A high-level meeting with government agencies is scheduled for tomorrow to develop a comprehensive plan for implementing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s POGO ban.

Remulla explained that this is why the BI’s action was suspended: to ensure proper planning and execution.

To recall, POGOs have been linked to human trafficking, money laundering, prostitution, cyber scams, illegal drugs, and other crimes.

Previously, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco warned that those remaining after 60 days would be arrested and deported. Tansingco claimed to have a list of foreign POGO and IGL workers.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) reported that 1,698 foreign nationals working in illegal POGO firms have been deported since 4 May 2023.