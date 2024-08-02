Radisson Hotel group to bolster Phl portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group has added three new hotels in the Philippines, adding more than 450 units to its portfolio in three first and second-tier destinations – Cauayan City, Olongapo and Dasmarinas.
“We are delighted to reveal these three new properties in the Philippines, where we are rapidly becoming the country’s most popular international hotel group. Our success in this important market is underpinned by the strength of our local partnerships, and I would like to thank SMHCC for their trust in our brands. Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences to all guests,” Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said.
Park Inn by Radisson Cauayan Isabela is a new upper-midscale property that will become the first internationally branded hotel in Cauayan, Isabela, Luzon Island. The property is positioned atop the existing SM City Cauayan Mall — the first SM Supermall in the region launched in 2014. The development is now being expanded to cater for a rising number of visitors. Opening in Q2 2027, the hotel will feature 151 rooms plus a lobby bar, a breakfast restaurant and private dining room, a gym, swimming pool, pool deck and lounge, kids’ pool, three meeting rooms and a pre-function area.
Meanwhile, Park Inn by Radisson Olongapo Central is a brand-new hotel that will mark Radisson Hotel Group’s entry into Olongapo, an emerging coastal city overlooking Subic Bay on the west coast of Luzon Island. This location is expected to attract leisure travelers seeking beachfront relaxation, diving and water sports, while also providing a gateway to the jungles and mountains of Central Luzon. The hotel will be located next to SM Olongapo Central Mall. Making its debut in Q1 2028, this property will offer 151 rooms, a lobby bar, a convertible breakfast area and private dining room, plus a swimming pool with a pool deck, lounge and kids’ pool.
Park Inn by Radisson Dasmarinas, on the other hand, will form part of the extension of the existing SM City Dasmariñas, the largest mall in the province of Cavite, which is a 50-minute drive away from NAIA. When it opens its doors in Q4 2027, this hotel will feature 151 rooms with a lobby bar, a convertible breakfast area and private dining room, grab & go kiosk, swimming pool with a pool deck, lounge and kids’ pool.
“These three hotels will be an outstanding addition to the SMHCC portfolio as it forays into newly emerging important destinations in the country. The anticipated opening of these properties underscores the expansion of our hotel group and will be an added boost for the Philippine hospitality industry,” Peggy Angeles, executive vice president of SM Hotels & Conventions Corp., said.
Radisson Hotel Group currently operates six hotels in the Philippines: Radisson Blu hotel in Cebu City and five Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Davao City, Clark, Iloilo City, Quezon City and Bacolod City. Other hotels in the group’s nationwide pipeline include Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson, and Radisson RED hotels in Cebu City, a Radisson Collection hotel in Boracay, and a Radisson Individuals member in Bohol.