Radisson Hotel group to bolster Phl portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group has added three new hotels in the Philippines, adding more than 450 units to its portfolio in three first and second-tier destinations – Cauayan City, Olongapo and Dasmarinas.

“We are delighted to reveal these three new properties in the Philippines, where we are rapidly becoming the country’s most popular international hotel group. Our success in this important market is underpinned by the strength of our local partnerships, and I would like to thank SMHCC for their trust in our brands. Together, we look forward to delivering exceptional experiences to all guests,” Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group, said.

Park Inn by Radisson Cauayan Isabela is a new upper-midscale property that will become the first internationally branded hotel in Cauayan, Isabela, Luzon Island. The property is positioned atop the existing SM City Cauayan Mall — the first SM Supermall in the region launched in 2014. The development is now being expanded to cater for a rising number of visitors. Opening in Q2 2027, the hotel will feature 151 rooms plus a lobby bar, a breakfast restaurant and private dining room, a gym, swimming pool, pool deck and lounge, kids’ pool, three meeting rooms and a pre-function area.