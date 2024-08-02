QC mayor expands scholarship program

The local government of Quezon City on Friday announced an expansion of the city’s scholarship program, with increased financial aid for students.

“We aim to strengthen city programs that have a long-term impact on our youth,” said QC Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“Expanding the current scholarship program offers opportunities to thousands of Quezon City residents who want to study or return to school. Providing more funds for our scholarship program is a necessary investment in the city’s future,” she added.

Since taking office in 2019, Belmonte’s administration has supported 31,120 scholars.

Under Ordinance SP-3283, the scholarship program for senior high school students now includes categories for academics, specialized tracks, athletics, arts and youth leadership, mirroring tertiary-level programs. Stipends for senior high school scholars increased from P4,000 to P10,000 annually.

Tertiary scholars, on the other hand, will receive P25,000, up from P4,000, for academic, athletics, arts and youth leadership categories. Stipends for continuing education and vocational courses rose from P6,000 to P10,000.

The city also introduced the QC Excel Scholarship for tertiary students to develop young leaders and a workforce to support local government initiatives. Scholars must excel academically and demonstrate leadership through volunteer work and community involvement.