Private planes buzz Tacloban over fair

TACLOBAN CITY — A flurry of private planes have descended on the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport here in recent days, drawing public attention as government officials and guests arrived for the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.

An airport employee, who requested anonymity, said at least 10 private planes landed since Thursday, a day before the two-day event began.

“I’ve worked here for over 10 years, and I’ve never seen this many private planes,” the employee said.

Ladylyn Mangada, a political science professor at the University of the Philippines Tacloban campus, criticized the use of private planes for a government program.

“This is irresponsible and unaccountable behavior,” Mangada said. Among the aircraft was a gold-painted Cessna 340 often called ‘The Golden Cessna,’” operated by Tycoon Air.

Tingog Partylist Rep. Jude Acidre said over 240 congressmen, along with governors, vice governors and mayors, were expected to attend the event.

Mangada questioned the necessity of private planes for the event, asking if taxpayer money was used to rent the aircraft.