Petecio stuns French bet

Nesthy Petecio's dreams of a gold medal in the Paris Olympics continues as she won over home bet Amina Zidani by points in their Round of 16 bout in the women's 57-kilogram division at the North Paris Arena.

Zidani impressed the judges in the first round with her reach, but Petecio stormed back to get the next two rounds.

A victory over Xu Zichun of China on Sunday at 9:20 p.m. (Manila time) in the quarterfinal will ensure that the 32-year-old pug from Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur secures at least a bronze medal for the Philippines.